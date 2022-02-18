PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone.

Heavier precip in the form of rain, mix, and snow is continuing to intensify and pick-up throughout the overnight.

Locations north and west of a line extending from Caribou over to around Portage Lake, is getting in on the snow showers this evening for far Northwestern Aroostook, as well as a good portion of the St. John Valley and the North Woods.

Heavier snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will last all the way through Friday morning, leading to widespread travel hazards and concerns... especially where the mix precip line situates itself during the early AM.

Widespread refreezing and icy conditions, in combination with significant visibility reductions, stronger wind gusts, blowing/drifting snow, and snow-covered roads (Northwestern zones), are the major concerns for the Friday morning commute.

Make sure to take it slow... leave plenty of extra time... and extra space and distance around you and other vehicles on the roadways. We’ll start to see improving conditions by midday Friday, through the afternoon.

For the latest details on the forecast and the Winter storm, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone stays safe, and has a great evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.