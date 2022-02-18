Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone.

Heavier precip in the form of rain, mix, and snow is continuing to intensify and pick-up throughout the overnight.

Locations north and west of a line extending from Caribou over to around Portage Lake, is getting in on the snow showers this evening for far Northwestern Aroostook, as well as a good portion of the St. John Valley and the North Woods.

Heavier snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will last all the way through Friday morning, leading to widespread travel hazards and concerns... especially where the mix precip line situates itself during the early AM.

Widespread refreezing and icy conditions, in combination with significant visibility reductions, stronger wind gusts, blowing/drifting snow, and snow-covered roads (Northwestern zones), are the major concerns for the Friday morning commute.

Make sure to take it slow... leave plenty of extra time... and extra space and distance around you and other vehicles on the roadways. We’ll start to see improving conditions by midday Friday, through the afternoon.

For the latest details on the forecast and the Winter storm, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone stays safe, and has a great evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aroostook County Dem
Aroostook County Democratic Party Chair Resigns after Felony Arrest
161 Truck
Tractor Trailer Blocks Both Lanes of Traffic on Route 161
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
Houlton Man Charged with Elevated Aggravated Assault
People age 60-and-over who live in Christian County can get free COVID-19 test kits at the...
Project ACT provides free at-home COVID tests to Maine Zip Codes

Latest News

Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web 2-17-22 AM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web