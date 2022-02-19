SAD 1 To Review Mask Mandate Policy

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Students and Staff in SAD 1 could soon have the option to remove their masks in the classroom.

Superintendent Ben Greenlaw says for the past four weeks in a row, the district has seen a downward trend in COVID cases. With a recent change of requirements from the Maine CDC, a meeting has been set up to review their mask policy.

Ben Greenlaw - Superintendent , SAD #1 “before Wednesday, if a school didn’t have a mask requirement, any student who was unvaccinated or was not enrolled in pool testing who was considered a close contact would have to quarantine, which was really an incentive for the districts like ours to remain masked to try to keep as many people in school as possible, now that it is no longer a connection and that students in schools that don’t require masks wont have to quarantine, it’s really causing a lot of districts in our area and in our state to take a hard look at their masking policies and to figure out if it is best for students. In SAD 1 our board of directors is holding a meeting on February 28th to review our mask policy and determine whether or not we are going to continue”>

If SAD 1 ends their mask mandate, they would be the third district in the County to make masks optional. The meeting will be held on February 28th at 5:30 at the Presque Isle High School.

