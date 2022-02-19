PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

We cleared out from the heavier snow, sleet, freezing rain, and hazards we saw this morning. Especially the blowing/drifting snow, and widespread whiteout conditions have significantly calmed down.

Stepping outdoors, it’s a chilly feel this evening... as we’re seeing clearing skies and winds backing-off, leading to temperature drop-offs into the early AM. Expect widespread single digits and teens below-zero first-thing tomorrow morning.

Then, a quick clipper system coming off the middle part of the country, brings scattered light to steady snow showers starting up during midday, and lasting into the early evening. The system progresses eastward, and we’re only looking to pick-up minimal totals between 1.0-2.0″-inches.

It’ll be enough though to cause slippery conditions on the roadways, as well as visibility impacts... especially as the steadier snow showers are coming down.

That’s followed by the return of sunshine into the second half of the weekend... before clouds build back in, with a few isolated snow showers for Sunday evening.

For the latest details on your weekend forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.