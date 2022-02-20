Advertisement

VIDEO: Florida police chase down woman on motorized suitcase

Bodycam video shows police chase woman as she rolls through airport on motorized suitcase. (SOURCE: FLORIDA STATE ATTORNEY OFFICE)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO (CNN) – An unusual scene took place at a Florida airport when police had to chase down a woman on a motorized suitcase.

Orlando police released bodycam footage from the incident at the Orlando Airport on April 11, 2021.

According to an affidavit, Chelsea Alston wasn’t allowed to board her plane because she appeared to be intoxicated.

The officer said he was trying to help her catch another flight if she sobered up first. Instead of complying, she rolled away on her motorized suitcase, yelling profanities.

The officer followed on his patrol bike. Alston allegedly spit at him at one point before she was apprehended.

She is facing several charges, including disorderly conduct and battery of an officer. Her next hearing is set for March 1.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PIHS
SAD 1 To Review Mask Mandate Policy
People age 60-and-over who live in Christian County can get free COVID-19 test kits at the...
Project ACT provides free at-home COVID tests to Maine Zip Codes
Houlton Man Charged with Elevated Aggravated Assault
Aroostook County Dem
Aroostook County Democratic Party Chair Resigns after Felony Arrest
161 Truck
Tractor Trailer Blocks Both Lanes of Traffic on Route 161

Latest News

A shopper waring a proactive mask as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus selects...
US virus cases, hospitalizations continue steady decline
Robot dogs could soon patrol the U.S.-Mexico border, Department of Homeland Security says.
Robot dogs could soon patrol US-Mexico border
In this photo provided by Alaska Premier Auctions and Appraisals is an opal specimen they say...
Huge opal sells for nearly $144,000 at Alaska auction
Bodycam video shows police chase a woman as she rolls through an airport on a motorized suitcase.
Police chase woman on motorized suitcase