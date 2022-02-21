Aroostook County Drug Prevention Program Receives National Award

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

One drug prevention program in Aroostook County has been nationally recognized as one of the best.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration presented the 2021 Community Drug Prevention Award to Power of Prevention, a program hosted by Cary Medical Center in Caribou. The program was one of only 3 recognized nationwide for their drug prevention efforts in their respective communities.

“Power of Prevention is a community coalition, so it’s a group of members from the community from a lot of different sectors that get together to work on substance use prevention in Aroostook County. We really promote the drug takeback days and they happen twice a year in October and April and we work with local pharmacies, law enforcement. We just started doing a drug prevention day with Drug Free Aroostook last year, so that people have an opportunity to bring back their unused, unwanted prescription medications. And then we also teach a program called Prime for Life in our local schools and the Aroostook County Jail and that program is about making low risk choices in your life and protecting your values.” says Kim Parent, the Project Lead for Power of Prevention.

Among the criteria the US DEA used to decide the award were the impact to the community, youth engagement and the overall scope of the program. Along with a plaque, Power of Prevention was also awarded $2,000 to help enrich their efforts in the community.

