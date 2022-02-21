Sledding The County: Take a Friend Snowmobiling

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

For someone who doesn’t snowmobile, it can seem like riders are born on a snowmobile, but everyone starts somewhere. In this week’s Sledding the County, Brian Bouchard looks at the “Take a Friend Snowmobiling” Campaign

Short of perfect trail conditions, nothing brings a smile to a hardcore snowmobiler than sharing the love of the sport with someone who has never experienced it. That is the idea behind a national campaign called “Take a Friend Snowmobiling”

“It’s a program where you’re trying to introduce the sport to new riders. This a sport that you can start at a very young age and do it right up until you’re not physically able to do it anymore, I still know people who are in their 70′s, 80′s that are still out riding and enjoying every minute of it.”

McNulty says throughout his years of snowmobiling experience he’s introduced many riders to the sport, so many in fact that he’s lost count.

“I live for what’s called the WOW moment, when you take somebody out on the snow, out on the trails for the first time, they pull that helmet off and go WOW, I didn’t think I was going to have this much fun, I never expected it to be so much fun”

And so, in the spirit of the Take a Friend Snowmobiling campaign, I was given a basic overview of how snowmobiles work, hand signals and safety guidelines. I donned some extra riding gear that McNulty provided, and hopped onto a sled for the first time in 16 years. Over the course of the day, we rode around 50 miles, and even though I have experienced snowmobiling before in my youth, it was an invigorating experience to say the least.

“Definitely something you’ll try again?”

“Oh, I had a blast, thank you so much Mike for taking me out”

“That’s what it’s all about ladies and gentlemen, Take a Friend Snowmobiling, if you know somebody who’s got the itch, and you’ve got an extra sled or there’s someplace where you can go rent one, take them out and get them on the snow, it’s a sport that the whole family can enjoy for a lifetime.”

McNulty says that if you are interested in learning about snowmobiling, reach out to your local snowmobile club, who will be more than happy to share their passion with you.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

