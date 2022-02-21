Tournament Scoreboard Weekend Update

BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) -

It’s that time of year. State tournament down in Bangor. Rene Cloukey gives us highlights from this past weekend.

Saturday dawned bright and early for County teams with five teams in action. The Presque Isle Wildcats looked to advance to the semifinals in the first game of the morning against Mt. View.

The Presque Wildcats came out freezing cold against Mt View. It was a 9-2 first quarter lead for the 12th seed and Mt View extended it to 13 2 when Jeff Hudson used his second timeout. It was all the cats would need as Faith Sjoberg hit 5 threes in the next five minutes and scored 17 second quarter points as the cats took a 22 15 lead at the half. In the third quarter Sjoberg had another three three’s and they had a 41 21 third quarter lead. The Wildcats pick up the 45-30 win Sjoberg set a single game record with 8 three’s.

She ended with 30 points. The time out that Hudson called in the second quarter may have been the turning point.

(JEFF HUDSON):”I told them to play like they can. They were playing scored. We weren’t being ourselves and we just need to shoot better.”

(FAITH SJOBERG) He kept telling me I was looking scared out there. I wasn’t confident and I knew what I could do and I wasn’t doing it. I just needed to focus on myself and

I just started hitting and started feeling it.”

The second game of the session had number one Old Town taking on number 8 Caribou. Old Town clamped down on the defense they were up 25-8 after one and extended the lead to 42-19 at the half. Old Town kept rolling and Old Town with the win over the Caribou Vikings.

Old Town will take on Presque Isle on Wednesday afternoon at 3:30

The Presque Isle boys took on undefeated Ellsworth in the afternoon session and the Cats played the top seed very tough. Ellsworth jumped out to the early lead but the Cats kept coming back.

Presque Isle made a big comeback later in the game and kept the game close, but they ended up losing 54 48. Malachi Cummings led the Cats with 17. Old Town and Ellsworth will not meet in the semifinals.

The Class D girls teams ended the season on Saturday evening A three six matchup with Machias and East Grand meeting. Machias jumped out to the early lead and East Grand tried to comeback, in the second quarter.

In the third quarter Machias extends the lead to 10 and in the fourth quarter Machias defense extended the lead and Machias advances to the semifinals with a 47 36 win

The Wisdom Pioneers and Katahdin Cougars met in the final game of the session and it was the Lily Roy show. The sophomore from Wisdom had 22 first half points as the Pioneers had a 10 point lead.

27-17 at the half . That continued in the second half and the Wisdom Pioneers pulled away and they pick up the win over the Katahdin Cougars. Wisdom will take on Machias on Thursday.

Wisdom wins 63 34. Lily Roy had 30

(Lily Roy): Once I made a shot I knew I could keep going and it put my confidence up.

Scott Pelletier:” She is just understanding the game and letting it come to her. She has a great three point shot but can put it on the floor for the mid range gam. Today it was on display and i am happy

Monday will be another very busy at the cross insurance center as more county teams will be in action. I will have the full report tonight at 6. Reporting from the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor I’m Rene Cloukey NewsSource Sports

