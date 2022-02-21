Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We have a quiet day in store for today as an approaching low pressure system over the great lakes moves into the area during the overnight hours and into tomorrow. We’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds during the morning hours. It’s not until we get into the afternoon that more clouds overspread the region.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures today climb up into the upper 20s to upper 30s across the region, as westerly winds continue to keep temperatures on the moderate side. I think we’ll see more clouds than sun during the day today, so we’ll call it mostly cloudy through the day.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Heading throughout the overnight hours tonight and into Tuesday, we have another round of snow showers moving through the area. At this point they look to start closer to midnight, and continue through the mid morning of Tuesday. It’s not until Tuesday afternoon that the snow showers become more confined to the northern part of the county. By the time we get into Tuesday evening we’ll see a break in the action, before our next bigger system moves into the county for the overnight hours and into Wednesday. Tomorrow we’ll see temperatures climb up into the upper teens to lower to mid 20s. Southeasterly winds will keep us on the cooler side, and will be gusty at times heading through the afternoon.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

We’ll see the precip start as snow for most places during the late evening hours of Tuesday. Once we get past midnight the snow transitions over to a mix of sleet and freezing rain. This continues to be heavy at times during the early morning hours, but begins to lighten and taper off right before sunrise. This is the area of concern, since if it is able to switch over to freezing rain, the lighter precip rates will lead to more icing. The other thing to note we’ll be the gusty winds as well. We could see wind gusts during the overnight hours and into Wednesday gust upwards of 40 miles per hour. This is enough to cause some scattered power outages, so be aware of that heading through the next couple days. We’ll see some chances of scattered showers heading throughout the rest of Wednesday, otherwise it’ll be mostly cloudy.

Precipitation Type Forecast (WAGM-TV)

With snowfall, we’re looking at a trace to an inch for most of southern Aroostook county. Keep in mind this won’t stay on the ground very long as it’ll melt due to the rain that moves through the region. The central part of the county has the best chance of seeing higher amounts with the snow lasting a bit longer. It’s not until you get up through far northwestern Aroostook where they stay snow the longest, that we could be looking at 4-8″+ of snow.

Snowfall Forecast (WAGM-TV)

Once this system moves out of the region, we’ll see clearing skies through the overnight hours. This will lead to a cold, but bright start to the day on Thursday. For more details on the forecast, make sure to watch the Weather on the Web Video Forecast for this morning. Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.