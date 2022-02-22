Maine to DC Trucker Convoy - Part 1: What is the Protest About?

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Inspired by the Freedom Convoy in Canada, The People’s Convoy is looking to bring Truckers from Across the United States, to the Nations Capital in early March. In Part 1 of a series of stories, Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard talks to one of the organizations helping to organize the convoy in Maine.

Health Choice Maine has been an advocate for individual medical freedom for several years. According to Tiffany Kreck, a Cofounder of the organization, they are not against vaccines or masks, but they are against any form of government mandate that has to do with medical decisions.

Tiffany Kreck - Cofounder - Health Choice Maine " Im not going to pretend to be a doctor or a scientist, but i do know my families medical history inside and out, and nobody can make a medical decision for my family the way that we can, and vice versa. I would never put myself in a position to tell my neighbors or my friends what they should, let alone what they have to do medically.”

Kreck says that the idea to send a delegation from Maine to the capital came from our neighbors to the north.

" I think we’ve all been watching what has gone on in Canada for the past few weeks, and when talks started rumbling around the state of Maine that the US was doing the same thing, a lot of people started looking to us to step up and help facilitate Mainers that wanted to participate in this display of hope really and this peaceful protest.”

Health Choice Maine is also collecting supplies for care packages to give to the truckers as they make their way down to DC, And they’re asking for help with one part of it.

“And really because we are sending drivers and truckers to DC to represent us all, we felt that it was important that we all had a voice going with them. and so if you are someone that has been adversely affected by a vaccine mandate, by a mask mandate, if you’ve lost a job, if your loved one died alone in a hospital, not of COVID, but you couldn’t go in because of the new restrictions...you know we all have our own story of how this has affected us, and what we would like to do is get everyone to send us their stories. we’re gonna put them all into the care packages that we are boxing up to send with the convoy, so that the convoy drivers as they are down there representing us, they have those stories to remember why they’re there and so that they have a personal connection with the people they are representing”

In the next part of this series, we will focus on the expected turnout , when the convoy is expected to leave Maine for DC, and what they hope to accomplish at the capital. Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

