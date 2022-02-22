Tournament Scoreboard on Monday Afternoon Games

Bangor, Maine (WAGM) - Today is the start of the much anticipated all week action of tournament basketball, today there was 4 games in the early action for class d north boys and girls. Rene Cloukey is in Bangor with the scores, highlights, and reactions from the day.

Rene Cloukey- Monday morning dawned with another game involving a county team, The Van Buren Crusaders, a number 3 seed were taking on 6th rank Schenck.

And what a matchup between the Van Buren Crusaders and the Schenck wolverines in the first game of the session. It was Van Buren taking the lead early in the game and the crusaders were able to hold it throughout the first half they also held the lead in the third quarter, but then Schenck was able to tie the game twice but never take the lead until the final seconds when Ryan Ingles hit the game winning foul shot and that gave the Schenck wolverines the 42-41 win over the Van Buren Crusaders. Van Buren played very well in this game, they ended up with 2 players in double figures. Blake Martin had 16 and Henry Hebert ended up with 15 points in the contest, but in the end Schenck able to use a very tough regular season schedule to pick up the win over Van Buren and advance.

Aaron Hutchins: ”Van Buren, that’s a heck of a team, they hit some good shots, just when we thought we’d just get over the edge, number 20, Hebert, he’d hit a 3, they broke our pressure well, they made some great tough baskets down below and it just came down to that last possession, a little bit more time on the clock, they didn’t have to rush, they might be on the other side of things.”

And the second game of the session was the third meeting of the year between the Katahdin Cougars and the Southern Aroostook Warriors for the second seed. Southern Aroostook just way too strong in this one, they went on a 24 to nothing run at the end of the first quarter, took a 24 to 2 lead into the end of the first 8 minutes of play, they extended it in the second quarter and they rolled to the victory over the Katahdin Cougars. Southern Aroostook and Schenck will next play on Thursday.

Brett Russell: “We’ve been looking and searching for that first big win down here and now we’ve got that monkey off our back, we’re looking forward to what we can do the rest of the way”

Dillon Burpee: “I think our defense, our main focus was our defense and our offense just came with it. Even though we had a tough start, we still came out in the second half and started making our shots.”

And the girls were back on the hardwood in the afternoon session, number 4 Deer Isle Stonington taking on the Schenck wolverines. Close first half, but then in the second half the wolverines just went on a roll, and they were able to register the 54 to 39 win. They took control of the game in the second half and pulled away for the victory.

and the second game of the session, what can you say about the Southern Aroostook warriors, they put pressure off right from the opening tip-off. and they took control of this game VERY VERY early. in the first 4 minutes they went on a 24 to nothing run, and then they were able to extend that lead at the end of the first quarter. and the game was over after that as the Southern Aroostook Warriors were able to run on all cylinders today, and they pick up the win over the shead tigers and that sets up the meeting on Thursday with Schenck. Madison Russell led the Warriors in scoring as they go on and win 76 to 27.

Cliff Urquhart: “Yeah, I mean, it’s always easier when you get easy layups or uncontested layups and our press looked good in the first half and I was proud of the kids.”

Madison Russell: “We come out a lot during our practices and we like to come out with it and really set the tone for the game with it.”

What a performance by a couple of County girls on Saturday. During the first game of the session it was Faith Sjoberg having five threes in the second quarter, three more threes in the third quarter and the Wildcats were able to roll to the victory over Mt. View. They will now play on Wednesday.

Faith Sjoberg: “I was just looking scared out there and I just wasn’t confident, so I knew what I could do, I just wasn’t doing it. So, I was just trying to focus on myself and what I knew I was capable of and I just started hitting it. I started feeling it.”

Then, in the 9th session, Lillie Roy of Wisdom put on a show. She ended with 30 points as the Wisdom Pioneers were able to stop Katahdin. Roy couldn’t miss early in this game and the sophomore led them in scoring with 30 as they register the win. And that sets up a meeting with Machias on Thursday.”

Lilly Roy: “I took the shot, I knew I could keep going and it put my confidence up.”

And of course four games are already in the books, two more will be played this evening. Jonathon Eigenmann now takes a look at that schedule.

Reporting from the Cross Insurance Center, in Bangor, I’m Rene Cloukey NewsSource Sports.>

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.