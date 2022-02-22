Tournament Veterans Look Back on Over 150 Years of Combined Experience

BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) -

The Northern regional basketball tournament brings together people who haven’t seen each other in a year. Rene Cloukey has the story of four people who combine for over 150 years of greeting people in Bangor.

There are many familiar faces at the Cross Insurance Center each year. Some have been attending games for over 40 years.

“Must be my 51st year.” says Herb Hopkins.

“I think this is 45. I’m not sure.” says Ralph Brier.

”About 31 years. 32 years.” says Tersa Dore.

”I think about 38 years.” says Jan Brier.

Each and every year there is a constant at the tournament. You will see some very familiar faces in familiar placers. Herb Hopkins and Ralph Brier work the media and pass area in the concourse

“Well, meeting all the people and the coaches and all the fans. It’s just fun to see them and talk with them again and you see some of the parents that played ball and their kids all played and growing up the generations” says Hopkins.

Ralph Brien has been beside him for many year. Brier is a retire educator who was active in sports

Teresa Dore works at the entrance for team members and the bands and for her it is a family affair

“I love it. It’s a lot of fun. we see a lot of people that we only see once a year. I get to work with my daughter and my grandchildren, my granddaughters. They work with me at the table. They have a good time.” says Dore.

Jan Brier joins her husband Ralph Jan works in the cheerleading room.

“Yeah, it will be fun to see the people come back who win the games and renew acquaintences with all the others that do come back.” says Brier.

It is quite a family feel at the Cross insurance Center. AS a matter of face many people call Teresa - Nana.

’’My family and some of the A.D.’s and principals. Yeah, I’m Nana to a lot of people.” says Dore.

And of course, all week long, they’ll be manning their posts as they continue to prepare for each and every game. I’m Rene Cloukey, NewsSource 8.

