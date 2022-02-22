Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. The low pressure system that’ll be bringing us a mess of precipitation during the overnight hours is sitting over New York currently. It will continue to push its way north and east over the next several hours, bringing a lull in the action during the afternoon and early evening, before picking back up during the late evening hours. Snow transitions over to a mix of sleet and freezing rain, before transitioning over to all rain. Snow accumulations will be light and will melt away with the rain, sleet accumulations also appear to be light. Freezing rain could result in up to 0.10″ of ice, but the rain will also help to melt that away.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7am tomorrow thanks to the snow showers this morning, as well as the more organized precipitation during the evening and overnight hours. With snowfall expected to accumulate a few inches, as well as almost an inch of sleet, it will make roadways slick during the overnight hours. Once we switch over to all rain, it will help to improve road conditions.

Current Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Ice potential with this is on the higher side for the entire county, while the heavier precipitation will work against the ice potential, I think all of the other ingredients are there to support icing across the county. While it won’t be much ice, it doesn’t take much to coat surfaces and weigh down tree branches. The good news is that the ice will melt during the daytime Wednesday as temperatures make a run into the lower 40s. Snowfall from this system will be on the lighter side. The biggest thing to note is that snow that does accumulate during the evening and overnight hours will be melted away as the rain pushes through the region. So while the forecast shows a bit of snow for a lot of the county, I think the only part that has a chance of keeping some of what falls will be far northwestern Aroostook where the totals are highest. Otherwise there won’t be much snow to measure for others.

Snowfall Forecast through Wednesday (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the timeline of the storm, make sure to check out the full Weather on the Web Video Forecast for the latest information. Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.