Weather on the Web

Good Monday evening, everyone.

Temperatures rose above the freezing mark today... but with the passage of a cold front they’re responding once again, and dropping-off tonight into tomorrow morning. Any ponding of water and melt runoff from today is currently refreezing, leading to some icy spot on the roads. Take precaution for overnight travel into first-thing tomorrow morning.

Then, Tuesday also brings an approaching system... providing messy conditions over the next 48 hours.

**Winter Weather Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service, effective Tues. 7:00 am through Wed. 7:00 am.**

We’ll anticipating scattered light- to steady- snow showers through the first-half of the day tomorrow... followed by heavier precip moving in by tomorrow evening, in the form of sleet, freezing rain, and cold rain showers.

The heavier wintery mix lasts overnight tomorrow, through the Wednesday AM commute... leading to regionwide concerns for hazardous travel and icy conditions. Make sure to plan accordingly, and take extra precautions out and about on the roadways through midweek.

