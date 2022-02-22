Advertisement

Weekend Pursuit in Washburn Leads to Two Arrests

By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHBURN, Maine (WAGM) -

A chase in Washburn over the weekend has led to two arrests.

According to Washburn Police, at approximately 7:30 PM on Saturday evening Sergeant Chandler Cole of the Washburn Police Department noticed a vehicle driving without their headlights on by the Trailside Store on Route 164.

Sergeant Cole attempted to pull the vehicle over, but police say they refused to stop.  The pursuit continued on to Beaver Brooke Road where Officer Daniel Rogers of Ashland PD assisted by deploying a spike strip which popped three tires on the suspects vehicle sending them into a ditch.

Two individuals were arrested following the chase though no names have been released.

WAGM will provide more details as they become available.

