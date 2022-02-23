Advertisement

Comic-magician ‘Amazing Johnathan’ dies at 63, report says

By Gray News staff
Feb. 23, 2022
(Gray News) - “The Amazing Johnathan,” whose act blending magic and sometimes shocking comedy propelled him to national TV specials and headlining in Las Vegas for over a decade, has died at the age of 63, according to multiple reports.

Real name Johnathan Szeles, he had been battling heart disease for several years. His wife, Anastasia Synn, confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he died late Tuesday at his Las Vegas home.

Johnathan appeared on shows since the ‘80s including “Late Night with David Letterman,” as well as several variety and comedy shows. He was featured numerous times on Comedy Central, including his hour-long TV special, “Wrong on Every Level,” in 2006.

Along with his bumbling assistant Psychic Tanya, played by Penny Wiggins, his act incorporated sometimes shocking, foul-mouthed comedy with a typical magic act that included some genuine tricks. A volunteer was typically called up from the crowd to participate.

Amazing Johnathan performed for several years at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas, as well as Sahara’s Bally’s and Red Rock Resort.

In a clip shown in Hulu’s “The Amazing Johnathan Documentary,” he tells a live crowd in 2014 that he’s been given a year to live. In response to a laugh from someone in the crowd, he says, “It’s not a joke.”

