Advertisement

Woman caught on camera taking family’s pet from porch

By KPTV staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A family’s cat was stolen off their front porch in north Portland, Oregon this weekend.

KPTV reports it was all caught on camera and the owners are desperate to get their cat, KiKi, back.

The video taken Sunday morning shows a woman at the porch of the home trying to entice the cat there when after many failed attempts, she ultimately just picks him up and takes him.

“I just started crying, you know, it’s just like, it’s like a family member is gone,” Karina Autar said.

She and her brother Akash Autar are students at the University of Oregon. They said they’ve always wanted a pet and finally convinced their parents to get KiKi when Karina graduated middle school.

“You can see the love was there instantly,” she said. “When my dad takes a nap or when my dad goes to sleep, he has to get KiKi on the bed with him.”

They said KiKi has his own routine which includes getting up early, going for a walk around 5 a.m. and spends time on the porch until around 7 a.m. when someone lets him back inside.

The family said it’s been hard for them to deal with this from afar while they know their parents are heartbroken at home.

“They’re distraught, it’s like their child is gone, you know. They already are empty nesters because we’re gone and KiKi was the only thing, I would assume, keeping them not feeling lonely,” they said.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Murphy
Fort Kent Coach Looks Back on Long Career as He Prepares to Hang Up the Whistle
.
Weekend Pursuit in Washburn Leads to Two Arrests
Washburn Chase
Chase in Washburn Leads to Drug Bust
Family Reacts to Russian Invasion
Presque Isle Native With Connection to Ukraine Reacts to Invasion
Tournament Fans
Tournament Week Draws Basketball Fans No Matter Who’s Playing

Latest News

Crowds are waiting to depart from Lviv train station in Ukraine on Friday.
Crowds await trains in Lviv, Ukraine, amid air raid sirens
Oslo City Hall was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in Oslo, Norway, Thursday...
Russia puts ‘partial restriction’ on Facebook access amid Ukraine invasion
Variety reports Penn is filming a documentary on the Russian invasion with Vice Studios.
Actor Sean Penn is in Ukraine working on a documentary
Biathletes skate above the Olympic rings during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday,...
IOC urges sports bodies to cancel events in Russia, Belarus
FILE PHOTO - Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors have finalized the...
J&J, distributors finalize $26B landmark opioid settlement