Tournament Scoreboard Tuesday Afternoon 02/22/2022

Bangor, Maine (WAGM) - Today was Class C’s turn to hit the hardwood today as we end quarterfinal action down in Bangor. Rene Cloukey has the scores, highlights, and reactions from the days action as well as some recap from last night action.

Cloukey- Class c teams finally get to hit the hardwood on Tuesday, Fort Kent opened the session against the favorite PVHS Howlers”.

The PVHS Howlers are considered one of the favorites to win the Class C tournament, they go into the tournament as the number 3 seed and they were taking on the Fort Kent Warriors. and the PVHS howlers were able to take the lead in the first quarter of play. They put a lot of pressure on the ball and their very tall inside, they were able to control the boards. and they jumped out to the lead in this one and they register the 38-24 win. it was Kaya Loring leading the way for PVHS, she ended with 21 of their 38 points. and the Fort Kent Warriors were lead by freshman Lilly Oliver who tossed in 14. PVHS registers the win, they will now play on Friday.

second game of the session had number 7 Dexter taking on number 2 Calais. and the Dexter Tigers always play tight defense, and that was the key once again as Dexter jumped out to the early lead over the number 2 ranked blue devils and Dexter was able to register the victory as they advance to the semifinals and they will have a meeting with PVHS.

and the boys were on court in the afternoon session, it was Dexter taking on lee academy and the defending champions made a statement again. They came out and put all the pressure on lee academy in this game early. And Dexter jumped out to the 20 point lead and never looked back as the Tigers register the win

and what a performance for 2 players for the Fort Kent warriors, as they go on to pick up the 59-39 win over Calais. The first half was all Ethan Daigle, and the second half was all Austin Delisle. the two of them combined for 53 of the Fort Kent warriors 59 points. The Fort Kent warriors number 1 seed made a statement. They beat Calais by 20 59-39, they will now take on Dexter.

Chad Cyr: “Obviously extremely happy, we try to get to Bangor, that’s number 1 goal at the beginning of the season, and then once you get to Bangor, it’s one game at a time you try to get to the next and the next and the next. Calais battled real hard, cant take anything away from them, they’re a tough team, gave it all their heart. our kids just didn’t give up, you’ve seen them play all year. they just don’t give up and I don’t think they ever will, so I’m proud of them for that.”

Austin Delisle Me and Daigle came out hot, first time playing in the cross insurance center, he surprised me but he’s been doing that all season so i knew he was capable of it. I knew the second half they knew he was hot so they took that away, so i knew i had to do my part.”

Ethan Daigle- “I mean I got the first one to go after that i dialed in and the second half Austin took from there”.

and recapping last nights action with the wisdom pioneers in action against the Bangor Christian. This was quite a game as the Bangor Christian Patriots jumped out to the lead in this one. they led by 10 points at the end of the 2nd and 3rd quarters of play, but as wisdom has done all year long. they came all the way back for the 4th quarter and they were able to take control of the game and pick up the win and wisdom led by Carter Pelletier, he ended with 16 points and placed 3 players in double figures but freshman Camden Pelletier had the game winning hoop. and it was Bangor Christian Losing to wisdom. Pioneers come all the way back and win 46-44.

Camden Pelletier- “I think that just showed it, that was great, it felt great”

Dominique Rossignol- I often forget he is a freshman... you know because he was my starting point guard last year, all be it a abbreviated season.. but as a 8th grader. so I mean, freshman by name but not by nature; he’s been through the grinds with us and it doesn’t surprise me at all.

Pioneers register the 46-44 win,

Carter Pelletier- “Hitting three’s, shots weren’t falling all night, everyone on the team it was their first time in Bangor so.. really just falling, shots were falling”.

And of course tonight, Hodgdon will be in the tournament for the first time in 9 years, Jonathon will take a look at that schedule. Reporting from the Cross Insurance Arena, I’m Rene Cloukey, NewsSource Sports.

