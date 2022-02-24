County Players Announced for the McDonalds Senior All Star Game

Bangor, Maine (WAGM) - The top senior basketball players in the State will be in Bangor on March 12th for the McDonalds Senior all Star game. Rene Cloukey was at the press conference and has the names of the County players who will compete.

Several county players will be competing in the McDonald’s Senior All Star Games on March 12th. On the girls side ON THE GIRLS SIDE, FAITH SJOBERG of Presque Isle and Mia Henderson of Houlton GHSA are members of the Class AA A and B Team. The Class C and D Girls Team will have representatives Cameron Ala and Mikayla Hartsgrove of Katahdin , they were both voted to the team. Kelly O’Leary of Fort Kent and Cliff Urquhart of Southern Aroostook were named the Coaches of the year in C and D and will coach the squad. On the boys side the C and D Team includes Austin Delisle and Evan Deschaine of Fort Kent, Hunter Burpee of Southern Aroostook and Lucas Haines of Central Aroostook. Chad Cyr of Fort Kent was named the Class C North Coach of the Year and will Co-Coach the team. The girls Academic All-State Team includes Mikayla Hartsgrove of Katahdin, Anna Oliver and Walker Oliver of Hodgdon will compete in the State Foul shooting contest. The Games are set for March 12th in Bangor.

