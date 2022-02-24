Advertisement

Dave Grohl reveals he has hearing loss, has been ‘reading lips for 20 years’

Dave Grohl recalls his time with Nirvana at Adobe MAX on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in Los Angeles.
Dave Grohl recalls his time with Nirvana at Adobe MAX on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/AP Images for Adobe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl says his years as a rock musician have taken a toll on his hearing.

On the Howard Stern Show last week, Grohl revealed he can hear the music on stage and in the studio, but if he’s sitting next to someone in a crowded restaurant, he can’t understand a single word they say.

He said wearing masks during the pandemic has also made it difficult for him to understand people because he’s been “reading lips for about 20 years.”

Grohl said he hasn’t gotten his hearing checked in a while, but he believes he knows what the diagnosis will be: hearing damage and tinnitus. He said his tinnitus is worse in his left ear.

In September, he told BBC he’s had tinnitus – or ringing in the ears – for the last 30 years.

Grohl was the drummer for the iconic grunge band Nirvana before forming Foo Fighters.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Weekend Pursuit in Washburn Leads to Two Arrests
Judah Grace Spear was born in labor and delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital at 2:22...
Baby girl born at 2:22 on 2-22-2022
Health Choice Maine
Maine to DC Trucker Convoy - Part 1: What is the Protest About?
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
Tuesday afternoon 2/22/22 tournament
Tournament Scoreboard Tuesday Afternoon 02/22/2022

Latest News

A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Slain cinematographer’s husband angry Baldwin deflects blame
The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.
Study: Washing dishes lowers heart disease risks in older women
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial
Trial is underway for Brett Hankison, the former Louisville, Kentucky police officer charged in...
Hankinson trial begins in Breonna Taylor case