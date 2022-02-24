Advertisement

More than 900 people detained in anti-war protests in Russia

By CNN
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RUSSIA (CNN) - Independent monitors say more than 900 people were detained in anti-war protests around Russia Thursday.

Independent monitoring group OVD Info reports at least 981 protesters were taken into custody in 46 Russian cities.

Demonstrations without a permit are illegal in Russia, but individual, single-person protests are allowed.

The protests come after Russia began an attack on Ukraine.

