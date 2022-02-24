Presque Isle Native With Connection to Ukraine Reacts to Invasion

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Many hear of the ongoing violence in Ukraine and think it’s a world away from affecting their lives. But for one Presque Isle native, the invasion is hitting close to home. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

Lauren Nobis, a Presque Isle native and her husband Tyler live in the town of Wakefield, Rhode Island, and have a personal connection to the Country of Ukraine.

“So about a year and a half ago we actually adopted two children who were born and raised in Ukraine” says Lauren.

Throughout the adoption process, the couple spent years learning about and falling in love with Ukraine and connecting and maintaining relationships with their children’s biological family and friends.

“So I was talking to one guy in Kiev and to him it is just panic, getting out is impossible, the streets are pretty much flooded with cars. They’re also asking everybody to fight if they’re able, so he’s actually planning on staying and fighting which is another whole stress on the family. This was expected in a lot of ways, but they also weren’t expecting it, they’ve been dealing with this since 2014″ says Tyler.

“We’re just heartbroken we love deeply and care deeply about so many people who are there. Just while I’m talking to you now I’ve gotten 4 or 5 messages from people who are there, who are scared who are hurting.” says Lauren.

As far as what they hope to see going forward regarding the conflict in Ukraine, they both say they hope the sanctions imposed on Russia are severe, and that the invading Russians do not harm innocent Ukrainians.

“This is one of the biggest invasions since World War 2 in Europe and so it’s one of those things that can’t just be negotiated out of. I think it’s going to impact the entire world” says Tyler.

“It’s really easy and I can say this from my own life to picture this as just a news story. A year ago our kids would have been there and all their friends are there, there’s children who have no families there, there are people who are so innocent. But I would just ask people to pray for all the innocent people who are there who have no one to protect them. If there’s any opportunity to help, just remember, these could be your kids.” says Lauren.

If you are interested in donating to Ukraine, Nobis says there are reputable options.

-Host orphans worldwide

www.hostorphansworldwide.org

-United Help Ukraine

www.unitedhelpukraine.org

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.