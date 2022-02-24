Sjoberg and Delisle Semifinalists for Miss and Mr. Basketball Awards

Bangor, Maine (WAGM) - Two County basketball players are listed as some of the top players in the state. Faith Sjoberg of Presque Isle and Austin Delisle of Fort Kent are semifinalist for the Miss Basketball and Mr. Basketball awards.

Here is the reaction from the two players to receiving the news.

Faith Sjoberg- “And yeah I’m very thankful.. I’m really honestly, didn’t expect myself to be chosen for that. But um... this came a opportunity, I’m really thankful that i can uh... people say I did it.. and um yeah I’m just glad for my teammates and everything to kind of...where I got this part.. and for my parents. And everyone whose help me get to this point where I’m at.

Austin Delisle- “I was definitely surprised with the news this morning from coach chad, uhhh definitely caught me off guard. But didn’t really have any thoughts of it, I mean wasn’t worried about if I was going to make it or not, I’m more worried about the teams success”.

