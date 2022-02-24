Tournament Scoreboard Wednesday Afternoon 02/23/2022

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Wednesday brought us the mid day transition from quarterfinal action into the semifinal round. Rene Cloukey is in Bangor with Wednesday’s morning and afternoon scores, highlights and reactions as well as a recap from the Hodgdon girls game last night.

Cloukey- B and C took center stage at the cross insurance center on Wednesday, C quarterfinals rapped up in the morning, the b semifinals began in the afternoon.

And the first game of the morning session had number 11 central looking to pull off another upset, this time they were taking on the woodland dragons. Central Definitely not the typical 11th seed. They were able to take control of this game early in the contest. and they extended the lead in the third and fourth quarter, and they win by a score of 63-45. Bryce burns and Simon Allen combined for 47 points for central as the 11th seeded team advances to the semifinals.

And the second game of the morning session had George Stevens Academy, they were in action PVHS of Howland. And George Stevens Academy have always been a power in class C, and they pulled away in the second half and they register the 44-18 win, they will take on central on Friday.

And the first game of the afternoon session had number 3 MDI, they were taking on number 2 ranked Hermon. And the Hermon hawks hit the foul shots late after building up the lead. and they win by a score of 32-22, they advance to Saturdays championship round.

And the second game of the session had the Presque Isle Wildcats taking on the number 1 ranked Old Town Coyotes. the coyotes can clamp down on defense and that’s just what they did to the Presque Isle Wildcats in the first half of play. Old Town was able to score two quick three pointers and then kept control of the game, they extended the lead after one, and then held Presque Isle scoreless in the second quarter. Faith Sjoberg hit a three early in the first quarter for the cats only points of that half. and then at the end of the first half it was old town leading 30-3. and old town advances to the championship on Saturday afternoon with a victory over Presque Isle.

and a recap of last nights Hodgdon game

And it was number 4 central taking on number 5 Hodgdon in the first game on Tuesday night. The Hodgdon Hawks came out soaring, they hit 5 threes in the first half of play, they ended up with 10 for the game. and it was spread out about many players, and of course Marissa Dow had the hot hands at times, she led them in scoring in the first half. In the second half Anna Oliver put on a show, and the two of them combined to score over 30 points in the game. And the Hodgdon Hawks advance to the semifinals, they win over Central.

Wendell Harvey- “The kids have worked so hard all year, and they just believe... and you know... were so excited to get here but we also believe in ourselves and their really showing it tonight, they worked hard...one possession at a time”.

Anna Oliver- “Well we just wanted to come out early and get a good start, which we did, those shots were a spark for us that kept us going for the rest of the game”.

Marissa Dow- I mean...kind of...we’ve wanted to come here for a long time, and I just had to focus and put my head in it and do what i do every night.

and two more games are on the schedule for this evening, Jonathon will take a look at that schedule,

Reporting from the Cross Insurance center, I’m Rene Cloukey, NewsSource Sports.

