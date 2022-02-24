PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

We’re seeing improving conditions from the quick moving snow showers... and whiteout conditions earlier. Gusts are still reaching upwards of 30 mph... leading to localized areas of blowing snow and visibility drop-offs.

Still take precautions on the roadways as slippery conditions are also present, out and about this evening.

Tomorrow sees continued clearing... with high pressure building in, and the return of a lot of sunshine. Breezy conditions linger for Thursday, providing a cooler feel throughout the day.

Then, an approaching southerly tracking storm, brings scattered snow showers for Friday midday, into the early evening... with right-now lower-end amounts expected.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

