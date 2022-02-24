Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

We’re seeing improving conditions from the quick moving snow showers... and whiteout conditions earlier. Gusts are still reaching upwards of 30 mph... leading to localized areas of blowing snow and visibility drop-offs.

Still take precautions on the roadways as slippery conditions are also present, out and about this evening.

Tomorrow sees continued clearing... with high pressure building in, and the return of a lot of sunshine. Breezy conditions linger for Thursday, providing a cooler feel throughout the day.

Then, an approaching southerly tracking storm, brings scattered snow showers for Friday midday, into the early evening... with right-now lower-end amounts expected.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Weekend Pursuit in Washburn Leads to Two Arrests
Judah Grace Spear was born in labor and delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital at 2:22...
Baby girl born at 2:22 on 2-22-2022
Health Choice Maine
Maine to DC Trucker Convoy - Part 1: What is the Protest About?
Tuesday afternoon 2/22/22 tournament
Tournament Scoreboard Tuesday Afternoon 02/22/2022
On his 18th birthday, Sivert Klefsaas earned $1,800 from his mother for keeping a promise to...
Mom pays son $1,800 to stay off social media until 18

Latest News

Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web 2-23-22 AM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web