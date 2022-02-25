ACAP – SENIOR ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -ACAP is partnering with the Aroostook Agency on Aging to tackle the increasing costs of utilities in the county. Two agencies in the county share one common goal. The Aroostook County Action Program and the Aroostook Agency on Aging both aim to bring awareness to seniors in need of financial assistance to cover the cost of utilities or the cost of rent.

Jason Parent, the Executive Director and CEO of the Aroostook County Action Program says it’s through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, a program Parent adds some seniors have been reluctant to sign up for. “They were afraid that applying for the program and accessing the program would serve as income for their household and would therefore maybe hurt them in other areas with other benefits and we’ve gotten assurances by our funding partner, Maine Housing on this program that that will not be the case, that the income or the benefit actually goes directly to the landlord or directly to the utility. So we’re encouraging all seniors who rent in Aroostook County to apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.” said Parent.

Parent says that many seniors are struggling with the increasing costs of utilities and there aren’t many other programs available to help. “We’re really trying to send the message to seniors that this is a program that they’re eligible for and one that we’re encouraging them to take advantage of and that can really help them at this challenging time.”.

To see if you’re eligible and begin an application for the program over the phone, the number is 207-764-3721.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.