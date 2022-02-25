Advertisement

Amazon driver alerts homeowner to busted pipe, saving her thousands in potential damages

By Bridget Chavez and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A woman in Oregon credits her Amazon delivery driver for saving her thousands of dollars in potential damages after he notified her while she was at work that a pipe had burst outside of her home.

Her Ring camera caught it on video and shows the man knocking, leaving a video message and calling her to let her know what happened.

Holly Hampton told KPTV it was only 25 degrees that day, so any water would have frozen and caused major damage.

Hampton says because the delivery driver notified her, she was able to call the city, a plumber and a landscaper on the way home from work so everyone needed was ready to go when she arrived.

Hampton wants to make sure the driver is recognized because the situation could have been much worse.

“It may be a small gesture for him but that could have easily been tens of thousands of dollars worth of repairs for me,” she said.

Hampton let Amazon know what her driver did as well in hopes of getting him recognized at work.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washburn Chase
Chase in Washburn Leads to Drug Bust
Larry Murphy
Fort Kent Coach Looks Back on Long Career as He Prepares to Hang Up the Whistle
.
Weekend Pursuit in Washburn Leads to Two Arrests
Family Reacts to Russian Invasion
Presque Isle Native With Connection to Ukraine Reacts to Invasion
Ashland Fire
House Fire in Ashland Declared a Total Loss

Latest News

FILE - Navy Seaman Ryan Sawyer Mays arrives for a hearing at Naval Base San Diego, Monday, Dec....
Sailor facing court martial in fire that destroyed Navy ship
Federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after being announced as President Joe...
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson, first Black woman, to Supreme Court
Biden announces pick for Supreme Court
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks
A Rhode Island woman is using leftover fabric to make pillowcases and quilts for kids at a...
Nurse who sewed hundreds of face masks makes 200 pillowcases for sick children