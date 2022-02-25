Chase in Washburn Leads to Drug Bust

WASHBURN, Maine (WAGM) -

Two have been arrested in connection with a chase throughout the Washburn-Ashland area on Saturday evening. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

The evening of Saturday, February 19th started out fairly quiet for Officer Kevin Jordan of the Washburn Police Department, who was on patrol around the area of Washburn Trailside Store at approximately 7:49 PM when he noticed something suspicious.

“I was going north by Trailside and saw a silver van pulling out with no headlights. I turned around, turned on my lights and he just took off.”

Jordan began pursuing the silver van at speeds in excess of 70 miles per hour. He radioed Sergeant Chandler Cole, who joined the pursuit.

“We started trying to stop the vehicle. The pursuit went all the way out to Perham Rd to the Woodland Center Rd and then up to the Beaver Brook Rd, we traveled the entire length of the Beaver Brook Rd to Ashland, during the course of that we were able to get Ashland PD in position at the end of the Beaver Brook Rd with spike strips and they were able to spike the vehicle, they were able to get 3 out of the 4 tires.” says Cole.

But even with 3 blown tires, the chase continued for another 2 miles onto the Pinkham Rd where the driver of the vehicle encountered something unexpected.

“The vehicle actually ran out of gas, they ran out of gas”

And due to inclement weather and poor road conditions, the silver van careened into a snow bank along the side of Pinkham Rd where police say Matthew Sawyer and John Whitney were arrested in connection with the chase, as well as a variety of outstanding warrants.

“We did a search of the vehicle and in the cab of the van we did locate quite a significant amount of narcotics and paraphernalia. We did have MDA come out yesterday and do an initial test on it. There was some that tested positive for Methamphetamines, but there were others that gave an inconclusive test so we’re going to be sending those down to the lab for further testing, that way we can get some weights and we’ll know what we have at that point.”

Cole went on to say that they are waiting on results from the Crime Lab in Augusta before any drug charges are levied against the individuals.

Both individuals were transported to the Aroostook County Jail. Sawyer has been charged with Eluding Police, Speeding, Operating Without Headlights, Driving to Endanger, Operating After Habitual Suspension of Drivers License, and Improper License Plates on the Vehicle. In addition Sawyer also had 6 outstanding warrants with several counts for each and 5 sets of bail conditions, of which 8 violations were identified.

Whitney was charged with 3 violations of bail conditions as police say he was under house arrest orders at the time of the chase.

According to the Washburn Police, Sawyer is being held without bail or bond and there is talk of Whitney being released under house arrest, though this time, with an ankle monitor.

“Washburn and a lot of people don’t think it’s a big town as far as the drugs go but we do have our fair share and we’re trying our best to fight that and make a difference and we’re going to continue to do so.”

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

