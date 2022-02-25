Advertisement

House Fire in Ashland Declared a Total Loss

By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Maine (WAGM) -

A house in Ashland is a total loss following a fire this morning according to Ashland Fire Department.

They responded to a call at around 8:30 this morning, when the homeowner of 76 Bushey Road attempted to start the furnace which resulted in a fire. The homeowner left the residence with one of his two dogs, but one dog became stuck inside the residence. Ashland Firefighters entered the residence, located and provided oxygen to the dog, who is expected to recover.

Mapleton and Portage Lake Fire Departments Provided Mutual Aid

