A Path Forward: Human Resources

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The onset of the pandemic brought about significant change in people’s lives including how they work. As we look for a path forward from this pandemic, Brian Bouchard takes a look at how the pandemic has affected the world of Human Resources.

“And there was so much unknown at that point and time so you really were just trying to do the best you could without really knowing anything.”

Alyssa Levesque, Director of Human Resources for ACAP recalls the onset of the pandemic as a very confusing and challenging time. ACAP, like many workplaces didn’t have specific policies pertaining to pandemic operations.

“We really had to start from scratch because we didn’t have pandemic procedures aligned. Following the CDC guidelines just constantly keeping your finger on the pulse of what was going on.”

Levesque describes the difficulty of trying to balance the safety of employees and the safety of ACAPs clients while also providing the same service to the community. Early in the pandemic ACAP had employees work from home, but realized that in order to better serve the community, they needed to bring people back into the office, which has made recruiting new employees difficult.

“Its important for potential employees to understand what we’re doing to make the work environment safe because people are afraid to return to work. A lot of the challenges that we’ve been facing have been around recruitment and then again, people wanting the opportunity to work from home, but that’s just not something that we are able to provide as a permanent accommodation.”

Levesque went on to say that she believes one of the biggest reasons people have remained out of work has been access to reliable childcare. On the flip side, having adequate and reliable child care staffing to support working parents has also been a challenge.

“Your childcare might be closed due to the pandemic, and so you need to send your child elsewhere and we’ve received funding to open classrooms, but then there’s still the issue with the staffing shortage. It was hard to recruit before the pandemic, it was hard, especially with our early care and education staff because you have to meet certain criteria. After the pandemic it’s become almost impossible really. So we’re trying to provide that additional resource in the community but it doesn’t do a lot of good when you don’t have the people to staff the classrooms.”

Levesque says she believes HR personnel across the board have learned a lot throughout the course of the pandemic that can be put into practice in the future, but at the end of the day, the job description for Human Resources hasn’t changed a whole lot, take care of your people.

