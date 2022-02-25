Advertisement

Russia space agency warns US sanctions could ‘destroy’ cooperation on the International Space Station

Biden imposes additional sanctions on Russia, saying 'Putin chose this war." (Source: CNN/POOL/INTERIOR MINISTRY OF UKRAINE/CNN PRIMA/TWITTER)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The head of Russia’s space agency says U.S. sanctions in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine could destroy cooperation on the International Space Station.

There are currently four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one German astronaut on the orbiting outpost.

President Joe Biden said some of the sanctions will degrade Russia’s aerospace industry, including its space program.

Russia’s space chief indicated that blocking cooperation with the country could result in the station going into an uncontrolled deorbit and crashing to Earth.

The Russian side of the ISS controls the station’s propulsion. The U.S. side controls the electricity.

Neither side can function without the other’s cooperation.

A NASA spokesperson said the agency continues to work for safe operations with all international partners, including Russia’s space program.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Murphy
Fort Kent Coach Looks Back on Long Career as He Prepares to Hang Up the Whistle
.
Weekend Pursuit in Washburn Leads to Two Arrests
Washburn Chase
Chase in Washburn Leads to Drug Bust
Family Reacts to Russian Invasion
Presque Isle Native With Connection to Ukraine Reacts to Invasion
Tournament Fans
Tournament Week Draws Basketball Fans No Matter Who’s Playing

Latest News

FILE - Earlier studies have shown transgender youth have high rates of anxiety, depression,...
Gender-affirming care can benefit mental health, study says
Adam Johnson, a Florida man who grabbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium and posed for...
Rioter carrying Pelosi’s podium in viral photo gets prison
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Oslo City Hall was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in Oslo, Norway, Thursday...
EU agrees to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin and minister in response to Ukraine invasion
Sen. Ben Sasse, R - Neb., said Friday that Americans should do 'truth telling' to the Russian...
Sasse: 'Appeasement never works with a (bleep) like Putin'