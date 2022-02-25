Senators Collins and King React to Russian Invasion

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

With a Russian invasion of Ukraine now underway, new sanctions have been announced in response. Senator’s Susan Collins and Angus King both say the killing of innocent people in Ukraine can not be tolerated. Brian Bouchard has the story.

President Biden announced a series of sanctions on Russia following an invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine.

“This aggression will not go unanswered. We have purposely designed these sanctions to maximize the long term impact on Russia and to minimize the impact on the United States and our allies.”

The sanctions are designed to significantly impact Russia’s trade and economic capabilities. The President went on to say that additional troops would be deployed to NATO allied countries in response to the invasion.

“Our forces are NOT and WILL NOT be engaged in a conflict with Russian in Ukraine. Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the east.”

Senator Susan Collins, who was in Presque Isle had this to say about the Russian invasion:

“It is absolutely appalling that Putin, who is a ruthless autocrat has invaded Ukraine, killing innocent people and invading the sovereignty of a democratic nation. And the utter ruthlessness of Putin shows him for who he is, someone who is trying to recreate the old Soviet Union at any cost whatsoever”

Senator Collins went on to say that despite how effective these sanctions may be, they may have come a little too late.

“I wish that very harsh sanctions had been imposed when the troops started massing on three sides of Ukraine, when over 125,000 troops were amassed at the borders it was pretty obvious that Putin was not going to be dissuaded by diplomacy, we all hoped he would be, but you don’t ammase that kind of war machine and not intend to use it.”

And while she does believe that the sanctions may have come a little late, Senator Collins also stated that she does not believe having U.S. troops in Ukraine is the answer either.

Senator Angus King provided this statement ahead of the President’s announcement:

“Vladimir Putin has single-handedly decided to end decades of peace among the nations of Europe on the basis of invented grievances and outright lies… This attack will not achieve Putin’s goal to seemingly reconstitute the Soviet Union; it will only create unnecessary human suffering… As we push to ensure that Russia pays a dire price for these heinous attacks, I’m praying for the people of Ukraine who are needlessly caught in the sights of a dictator’s delusions.”

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

