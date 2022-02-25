Advertisement

Tournament Rescheduled Due to Inclement Weather

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Feb. 24, 2022
Bangor, Maine (WAGM) - Weather is the winner when it comes to the games scheduled for the tournament tomorrow. Rene Cloukey explains.

Rene Cloukey: The cross insurance center will be quiet on Friday because of the forecasted snow storm. They have decided to cancel the games on Friday and that means that Saturday will be an eight game day.

Ron Ericson: “We have made the decision after a lot of discussion, to cancel the session on Friday due to the weather and the situation we have with teams coming from all different areas of the state”.

Saturday will start with the class D championship games at 9 and 10:30 followed by the class B championship games at 12:30 and 2 o’clock. And then after that, the Class C Semifinals will begin with the girls starting at 4:30 and 6 and then the boys going at 7:30 and 9. The championship games in Class C will be played on Monday at 6 and 7:30.

Reporting from the Cross Insurance center, I’m Rene Cloukey, NewsSource Sports.

