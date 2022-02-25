Tournament Scoreboard Thursday 02/24/2022

Bangor, Maine (WAGM) -Today is the Class D semifinals where the same four teams will play all day in a playoff boys/girls double header. Rene Cloukey is down in Bangor covering the games with the scores, highlights and reactions from this afternoon.

Rene Cloukey- Double header day at the cross insurance center, its very rare that the same teams play in both sessions. And that’s the matchups today, and it all began with the girls in the afternoon.

And the Wisdom Pioneers made quite a statement in the first game of the afternoon session. They have moved to the championship game for the first time since 1997. Early on Olivia Ouellette was doing it inside, with the rebounds and putting the shots back. And then after that it was Abbie Lerman and Lilly Roy taking control from the outside, Wisdom went on a 23 to nothing run in the second quarter and they jumped out to that huge lead and never looked back. They win 61-25, they now advance to championship Saturday, their first time in that game since 1997.

Olivia Ouellette- “uh yeah I think everybody on the team played a big role in this win, and definitely our rebounds is what helped us get quick transition buckets which led us to get some easy points”.

Scott Pelletier- “since ‘97 with Tracy Guerrette, um so were glad to be back, Eastern Maine finals, and will see Saturday hopefully we’ll keep it going”.

And the second game of the session had the defending regional champions Southern Aroostook warriors taking on Schenck, and once again Southern Aroostook looked like the team to beat, they jumped out to the early lead in this one. Cami Shields taking control of the game early for the Southern Aroostook warriors, they jumped out to the 20 point lead over Schenck, never looked back. And they now advance to the championship and a meeting with the Wisdom Pioneers, the two county teams did not play on the regular season, and their looking forward to a great matchup on Saturday.

Madison Russell with this foul shot scored her 1000th point of her career.

Madison Russell- “I had no idea, i was not expecting it at all, and it was good to get it out of the way now.”

and Cami Shields was the leading scorer for southern Aroostook, she lit it up early , but it was a team effort.

Cami Shields -”well I know before the game this was going to be an important game and that we had to make some shots. So once I started going...i just kept the momentum going. And it was really fun”.

Cliff Urquhart-”the whole team played well. and I think we really feed of that defensive intensity. We get up in their face early, had some steals in the backcourt was able to turn them over at times, that leads to easy layups”.

boys teams will be doing the same thing tonight at 7, Jonathon now takes a look at that schedule,

Reporting from the Cross Insurance center, I’m Rene Cloukey, NewsSource Sports.

