PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. It’s Friday, and with the weekend on our doorstep, we actually have some nice weather in store for the first half. This morning though, high pressure is sitting just to the northwest of us. This will allow for the low pressure system to our south to move into the region, but not make it far enough north to bring us a good amount of snow. While we will see some snow showers during the afternoon hours, we’re missing out on a good chunk of precipitation for our region.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures today climb up into the lower to mid teens for a lot of spots. Once again northwesterly winds will continue to be gusty throughout the day. By this afternoon, snow showers will overspread the area, and allow for light accumulations before moving out of the region by dinner time. Skies will clear out during the overnight hours, and will allow temperatures to drop down a few degrees colder than where we were this morning. A lot of places will bottom out in the upper single digits and teens below zero.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Looking at the snowfall map through Saturday morning, we’re looking at a good chunk of the county getting a few inches of snow at this point. Most of us fall under the 1-3 inch category, but the further south through Aroostook you head, the better chance you have of seeing snowfall between 3-4 inches. Like I said yesterday, downstate looks to get the most snow from this system, with widespread 6-12 inch totals expected.

Snowfall Totals Through Saturday Morning (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, as well as a timeline for the snowfall, make sure to check out my Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend, and I’ll be back bright and early Monday morning!

