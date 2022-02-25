PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

A quick look, and update to Snow Tracker for the 2021-2022 Winter Season, with Month to date and Season to date totals in the forecast video!

Then, we’re clear and calm overnight tonight... before a southerly tracking winter storm brings scattered snow showers locally into our region for tomorrow afternoon.

The greatest impacts of the winter storm will be felt over Southern New England, and for Downstate and Downeast regions... where higher-end amounts and heavier snowfall will be coming down throughout a good portion of the day. If possible, not recommending on travel to locations south during the day tomorrow.

We will see minor impacts for the afternoon and early evening, across the County and into Western New Brunswick... with widespread slippery road conditions and visibility reductions over a few hours during the second-half of the day.

Overall though, we’re only looking to pick-up lower-end amounts from this system... before clearing skies brings a gorgeous start to the weekend!

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

