Advertisement

Can Curling Make A Comeback In The County?

By Jonathon Eigenmann
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A sport popular in Canada may soon be starting up in the County.

Jonathon Eigenmann- Hockey…. Figure skating…. Skiing….and now Curling. Andrew Perry, the Programming Director of the Presque Isle recreation & parks department, is trying to bring a curling program back to life that was prevalent in the industrial base in Presque Isle until the 1980s. The prospect of curling coming back is still in its infancy stage of planning.

Andrew Perry- “We are always looking to branch out, and given our locale in northern Maine; close proximity to the Canadian border, it seemed like a natural fit that curling might be something that the locals would be into, we just needed to figure out and are still trying to figure out the logistics of how to make it happen in the area”.

Perry says, it will take a lot of work, but he hopes this will happen soon.

Perry- “Ideally, we would like to see it happen… I would like to see it happen as early as next season. It all depends on…really…the logistics of what it would take to get everything off the ground and to make it happen. Something we would love to add into our repertoire for recreation in the area, and again as early as next winter season”.

Perry went on to say that he has already spoken with many people about what kind of equipment and infrastructure will be needed for Presque Isle to have a curling team.

Can it happen next season? Only time will tell

Jonathon Eigenmann, news source sports.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washburn Chase
Chase in Washburn Leads to Drug Bust
Larry Murphy
Fort Kent Coach Looks Back on Long Career as He Prepares to Hang Up the Whistle
Family Reacts to Russian Invasion
Presque Isle Native With Connection to Ukraine Reacts to Invasion
.
Weekend Pursuit in Washburn Leads to Two Arrests
Ashland Fire
House Fire in Ashland Declared a Total Loss

Latest News

ron ericson
Tournament Rescheduled Due to Inclement Weather
tournament scoreboard Thursday
Tournament Scoreboard Thursday 02/24/2022
Miss Basketball and Mr Basketball awards.
Sjoberg and Delisle Semifinalists for Miss and Mr. Basketball Awards
all star conference
County Players Announced for the McDonalds Senior All Star Game