Can Curling Make A Comeback In The County?

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A sport popular in Canada may soon be starting up in the County.

Jonathon Eigenmann- Hockey…. Figure skating…. Skiing….and now Curling. Andrew Perry, the Programming Director of the Presque Isle recreation & parks department, is trying to bring a curling program back to life that was prevalent in the industrial base in Presque Isle until the 1980s. The prospect of curling coming back is still in its infancy stage of planning.

Andrew Perry- “We are always looking to branch out, and given our locale in northern Maine; close proximity to the Canadian border, it seemed like a natural fit that curling might be something that the locals would be into, we just needed to figure out and are still trying to figure out the logistics of how to make it happen in the area”.

Perry says, it will take a lot of work, but he hopes this will happen soon.

Perry- “Ideally, we would like to see it happen… I would like to see it happen as early as next season. It all depends on…really…the logistics of what it would take to get everything off the ground and to make it happen. Something we would love to add into our repertoire for recreation in the area, and again as early as next winter season”.

Perry went on to say that he has already spoken with many people about what kind of equipment and infrastructure will be needed for Presque Isle to have a curling team.

Can it happen next season? Only time will tell

Jonathon Eigenmann, news source sports.

