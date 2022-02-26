Maine Veterans Home Announces Closure of Caribou and Machias Locations, Face Pushback from Lawmakers

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -The Maine Veterans Home announced the closure of the Caribou and Machias locations. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard takes a look at why they are closing the facility, and the pushback from lawmakers.

Kelley Kash: This is a touch decision, Something we don’t relish obviously, and it’s very heartbreaking, but we think it’s the right decision. We know that it’s the right decision, because we want to be able to deliver that high quality care to our veterans that they deserve.

In a press release on Thursday, the Maine Veterans Homes Board of Trustee’s announced they have made a decision to close two Maine Veterans Home Locations ; Caribou and Machias. According to Kelley Kash, the CEO of the Maine Veterans Homes, there are several factors that went into that decision.

Kash says “Actually, the board has been looking at this for several years now, and the board by the way is all veterans. The escalating financial losses of these two facilities, but we’ve been looking at the demographics, the declining veteran population, especially in Aroostook and Machias counties, but also the ongoing and urgent workforce shortage we have.

The Decision to close the facilities is facing pushback from the Governor, as well as Bipartisan Opposition from all of Maine’s delegation who wrote a joint letter to the Board of Trustees imploring them to reconsider, citing the many resources available to them at the state and federal level. Including from Senate President Troy Jackson, who has sponsored a bill (LD 2001) to try to keep the Veterans Homes open, not only through funding, but also as the bill states, the Legislature would have to vote on any closures to the Maine Veterans Homes facilities.

Troy Jackson said” Whatever amount it is they need, the bill just has a placeholder as far as funding, again, we didn’t have any information about what was needed or anything... It’s pretty frustrating, pretty shocking, frustrating, and anger... They’re not closing that place, they’re just not.”

Jackson says he is working to fast track the bill by making changes to a rule saying that newly formed bills have to wait a week before being sent to committee. Kash says the resources wouldn’t make much of a difference in their decision.

“But honestly, financial funding isn’t the issue here, It won’t address the underlying factors of the declining veterans population, and the workforce crisis which is immediate and now”

If Jackson is successful with fast tracking the bill, it is expected to be voted on around March 9th, which is before the May 1st date that Maine Veterans Home announced for closure of the Caribou Location. Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

