Advertisement

Nations pledge to remove ‘selected’ Russian banks from SWIFT

As evening falls, Russian troops keep advancing into Ukraine’s territory toward the frontline in Kharkiv. (CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S., European Union, and United Kingdom on Saturday agreed to block “selected” Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system and to impose “restrictive measures” on its central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

The measures were announced jointly as part of a new round of financial sanctions meant to impose a severe cost on Russia for the invasion.

In Brussels, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said cutting several commercial banks from SWIFT “will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally.” She said more banks could be hit “as appropriate.”

Von der Leyen said the EU would “commit to taking measures to limit the sale of citizenship — so-called golden passports — that let wealthy Russians connected to the Russian government become citizens of our countries and gain access to our financial systems.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washburn Chase
Chase in Washburn Leads to Drug Bust
Family Reacts to Russian Invasion
Presque Isle Native With Connection to Ukraine Reacts to Invasion
Ashland Fire
House Fire in Ashland Declared a Total Loss
MVH
Maine Veterans Home Announces Closure of Caribou and Machias Locations, Face Pushback from Lawmakers
Larry Murphy
Fort Kent Coach Looks Back on Long Career as He Prepares to Hang Up the Whistle

Latest News

Orphan bear cubs rescued by Wild Instincts
LOOK: Orphaned bear cubs rescued in Wisconsin
FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The...
Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s
An employee from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate soothes the crying baby of a family...
Fleeing to the border: Over 150,000 Ukrainians seek refuge
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russian troops zero in on Kyiv as 150,000 Ukrainians flee