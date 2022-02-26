PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

The light to steady snow showers we saw earlier... dropped lower-end snow amounts, and have since come to an end this evening.

Clearing skies and calm conditions are currently occurring out there... leading to falling temps areawide, to single-digits and teens below-zero.

Then, Saturday brings the return of a lot of sunshine... with a great day to get outdoors if you can!

That’s followed by more off-and-on snow showers for the second-half of the week... dropping 2-5″-inches in totals. And our concerns come in for snow squalls** during Sunday evening... that will likely lead to widespread whiteout conditions, as well as stronger wind gusts upwards of +40mph.

Make sure to plan accordingly and take extra precautions for any travel Sunday PM.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

