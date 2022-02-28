Advertisement

Biden, Harris to mark Black History Month with White House event

President Joe Biden arrives back at the White House on Monday.
President Joe Biden arrives back at the White House on Monday.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, will hold a celebration Monday at the White House to conclude Black History Month.

They will be joined by several members of the administration, members of the Congressional Black Caucus, state and local elected officials, and civil rights leaders.

Black History Month is observed every February.

“Each February, National Black History Month serves as both a celebration and a powerful reminder that Black history is American history, Black culture is American culture, and Black stories are essential to the ongoing story of America — our faults, our struggles, our progress, and our aspirations,” the White House proclamation marking Black History Month stated.

Biden just last week nominated the first Black woman for the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman to sit on Supreme Court (Source: CNN, POOL, TWITTER, SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE)

