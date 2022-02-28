Advertisement

FedEx suspends services into Russia, Ukraine amid war

FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and...
FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and inbound services to Russia until further notice.(Action News 5)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and inbound services to Russia until further notice amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The shipping service will continue, however, to provide domestic and export service in Russia where conditions allow.

“The safety of our team members is our top priority,” a FedEx representative said in a statement.

Additionally, the Money Back Guarantee is currently suspended for all FedEx Express services in Europe until further notice.

This move comes after Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine.

For specific shipment status information, track your package here.

Americans are seeing the effects of the Ukraine war in gas prices, stock turmoil and boycotts. (RUSSIA 24, KTVZ, TWITTER | @MIT, WBNS, FACEBOOK, CNN)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The San Joaquin County’s Sheriff’s Office released a video of Zoey being returned to her owner...
Dog reunited with owner after going missing 12 years ago
MVH
Maine Veterans Home Announces Closure of Caribou and Machias Locations, Face Pushback from Lawmakers
Washburn Chase
Chase in Washburn Leads to Drug Bust
Admir Isakovic, 25, says his life changed when his spine was severed in a shooting at an Iowa...
Man paralyzed in shooting speaks after suspect caught: ‘He ruined someone’s life’
Ashland Fire
House Fire in Ashland Declared a Total Loss

Latest News

Amid Russia's Ukraine invasion, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, used some choice words to describe...
Romney calls Putin 'a small, feral-eyed man'
If there is no doctor in the house, Amazon’s Alexa will soon be able to summon one. License...
Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa to start seeking doctor help
A shopper waring a proactive mask as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus selects...
Pandemic fears are fading along with omicron: AP-NORC poll
Sledding The County: Landowners
Sledding The County: Landowner/Club Relations
Mobile Simulation Lab
Sen. Collins Tours UMPI Nursing Simulator