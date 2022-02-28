Advertisement

On-duty police officer accused of selling cocaine from patrol car, DEA says

The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.
The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.(Live 5/File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) – A police officer in North Carolina is accused of trafficking drugs while on duty in his patrol car.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, Kevin Rodriguez, 33, with the Raleigh Police Department, allegedly met with a confidential source for a drug exchange on Jan. 24, 2022.

Rodriguez was in his marked Raleigh Police Department patrol car and was carrying his duty firearm at the time.

The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.

Rodriguez was charged with distribution of a quantity of cocaine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years in prison if convicted, and a maximum of life in prison.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The San Joaquin County’s Sheriff’s Office released a video of Zoey being returned to her owner...
Dog reunited with owner after going missing 12 years ago
MVH
Maine Veterans Home Announces Closure of Caribou and Machias Locations, Face Pushback from Lawmakers
Washburn Chase
Chase in Washburn Leads to Drug Bust
Admir Isakovic, 25, says his life changed when his spine was severed in a shooting at an Iowa...
Man paralyzed in shooting speaks after suspect caught: ‘He ruined someone’s life’
Ashland Fire
House Fire in Ashland Declared a Total Loss

Latest News

Amid Russia's Ukraine invasion, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, used some choice words to describe...
Romney calls Putin 'a small, feral-eyed man'
If there is no doctor in the house, Amazon’s Alexa will soon be able to summon one. License...
Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa to start seeking doctor help
A shopper waring a proactive mask as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus selects...
Pandemic fears are fading along with omicron: AP-NORC poll
Sledding The County: Landowners
Sledding The County: Landowner/Club Relations
Mobile Simulation Lab
Sen. Collins Tours UMPI Nursing Simulator