Sen. Collins Tours UMPI Nursing Simulator

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Senator Susan Collins helped deliver a baby while she was in the county this week! Well virtually anyway.

Senator Collins paid a visit to The University of Maine Presque Isle to tour their State of the Art Nursing Simulation Lab. The lab features a variety of lifelike simulations for nursing students to receive hands on training before they start practicing on living humans, including simulated childbirth and various medical emergency situations. Senator Collins has been working with UMPI to secure 1 million dollars for a Mobile Simulation Van to take these simulators on the road which would increase the availability of clinical training in Aroostook County.

“A lot of times the nursing students have to travel to Bangor to get the necessary clinical hours that they need in order to graduate. This mobile lab will allow us to double the size of the simulation and also send it to other rural communities in Maine. So it will help with our rural workforce and we have such a shortage of healthcare professionals, particularly nurses, so I’m really excited about this project and I’m working very hard to make it a reality.” says Collins.

Sen. Collins stated that the funding for the Simulation Van is currently in a draft appropriations bill and there is no word on when the funds would be available to UMPI to begin work on the van.

