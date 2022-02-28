Sledding The County: Landowner/Club Relations

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

As important as tourism is to the snowmobile industry of Northern Maine, the expansive trail system Aroostook County has is all due to Landowners. In this week’s Sledding the County, Brian Bouchard takes a look at Landowner/Club relations.

Over 2,300 miles of trails make up the vast network of the Northern Maine Snowmobile Trail System, much of it on privately owned land.

“Landowner relations are huge without our private landowners we don’t have trails. If we don’t key in on landowners and understand what their concerns and needs are then we’re going to struggle for a long time and it’s not just going to be that one loss, it’s going to trickle into other things”

Matt Steadman is the Northern Region Vice President for the Maine Snowmobile Association. He says communication between snowmobile clubs and landowners is critical to maintaining the publicly used, privately owned trail system.

“It’s important for clubs, club members and snowmobilers to remember that the landowner has the final say, and the best way to foster a relationship with them is to meet with them, understand their needs. Sometimes a landowner may contact a club and say they don’t want the trail. Even if you know that you’re going to have to go do a re-route go sit down and have a conversation with that landowner and find out why, because it may help you resolve an issue that you might not even know you have”

Steadman went on to say that, if communication breaks down and a portion of the trail is restricted by a landowner, re-routes can be tricky, and new landowner relations must be established. It’s not as simple as just bypassing a land owner’s property.

“When you’re in residential areas, it’s really tough, sometimes its 100 feet of someone’s property that’s the key access to getting from point a to point b. So we need to remember that a lot of these folks don’t snowmobile. We have new demographics of landowners coming as things are changing hands from the person who owned that property for 50-60 years to either their relatives who now own it or people that have come from away that don’t understand this public use of private property and what that means.”

Steadman also says part of the responsibility of fostering good relationships lies with snowmobile riders themselves. Obey posted speed limits, stay on marked trails, and treat the land as you would want your land treated.

“I think the most important thing that a snowmobiler should understand as they’re riding our trails here in the State of Maine is 95% of them are on private property and treat that like you were borrowing somebodies prized possession, because that’s what you’re doing.”

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

