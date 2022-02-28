Volunteers Are Critical to the Red Cross Organization

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Red Cross is an important organization helping to provide a series of community bolstered services including blood collection drives and help when disasters strike. In her continuing monthlong series, Shawn Cunningham looks at the importance of volunteers in helping the red cross meet it’s mission of filling all sorts of needs.

When you see the Red Cross symbol most people think of blood drives. And while that’s one service they provide, there are a number of ways the organization helps to prevent and alleviate human suffering around the world. As a global organization their work is nonstop. From blood collection, to disaster preparedness and relief, to support for people and communities in crisis Red Cross meets all kinds of needs thanks to the commitment of volunteers. And volunteers truly make a difference especially here in Aroostook County.

“we have volunteers across the county and across the state for that matter that respond to people in their hour of greatest need to things like home fires if there’s a community emergency a flood for example an ice storm those are the people that go out and actually work with those clients that have had that misfortune.”

“volunteers carry out 90% of the community and humanitarian work of the red cross they help victims of disasters provide care and comfort to families of service members teach others lifesaving skills such as first aid and help staff blood drives and much more.”

Red Cross volunteers respond to nearly 60 thousand disasters a year

-more than 25 thousand volunteers support rec cross blood services

-more than 15 thousand nurses and nursing student are red cross volunteers

-25% of volunteers are aged 24 or under

As a result the need for volunteers is ongoing, especially here in Aroostook. Coyle talks about how much value volunteers service at blood drives for instance.

“they are critical they’re not only the first and last person a donor will see so they’re not only helped in and out and thanked for their donation but they’re also the reason that the blood lines don’t have to come out to the front and do that part they welcome and greet and make sure donors get logged in and help them take a seat and if they weren’t there to do it we would have to have the team that’s actually drawing blood come out to do it.”

To find volunteer opportunities in your community go to the red cross website at redcross.org. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

