PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. We have a cold front off the coast of New England that brought some scattered snow squalls to the county during the afternoon and evening hours. While this didn’t amount to much, maybe a couple of inches at most, it’s enough of the light fluffy snow to keep blowing around during the day today with the wind. Winds will be gusty at times today, only helping with the blowing snow across the region.

High temperatures today top out in the upper single digits and lower to mid teens out there, but again the winds will make it feel colder throughout the day as they could be gusty at times up to 30 mph. Blowing snow will also be a concern throughout the day as the snow that’s fallen over the past few days is of the light and fluffy variety.

We have another cold night in store tonight with temperatures falling back into the single digits and teens below zero for actual air temperatures. If you factor in the winds, it’ll feel even colder once again heading into tomorrow morning.

Heading into tomorrow, we’ll see the clouds increase during the morning hours. It’s not until the early afternoon that we begin to see some snow showers approaching from the west. They’ll quickly push their way east during the afternoon and evening hours, with scattered snow showers expected to last into the early morning hours of Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow climb up into the upper teens and lower 20s. The warmer air is thanks to a southerly wind that shifts into the southeast by the afternoon. Temperatures will stay on the mild side heading into Wednesday with improvement expected during the day Wednesday.

Once we get to the middle of the week, we’ll see a quiet stretch as sunny skies take over through the end of the work week. For more information, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Get out and enjoy your Monday!

