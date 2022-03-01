Advertisement

Woman throws boyfriend’s pug off balcony, killing it, police say

Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and...
Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.(Clearwater Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman in Florida has been charged with animal cruelty after throwing her boyfriend’s dog off a seventh-floor balcony Sunday, killing the dog, police said.

Clearwater Police said Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, threw her boyfriend’s 3-year-old pug named Bucky off his seventh-floor condo balcony during an argument. Police said Vaughn also threw her boyfriend’s cell phone and keys off the balcony and struck him.

The dog was found dead on the pavement below.

Police said Vaughn had been dating the victim for several months and lived in the same condo complex.

Vaughn was arrested Monday and was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MVH
Maine Veterans Homes’ announced Caribou Closure Faces Community and Legislative Backlash
it was another great showing for County skiers at the State Championships.
State Ski Champions are recognized
Here are the players selected to take part in the Aroostook Senior All Star games.
Aroostook Senior All Stars announced
Ukrainian-American Reacts
Presque Isle Ukrainian-American Reacts to War in Ukraine
Health Choice Maine
Maine to DC Trucker Convoy - Part 1: What is the Protest About?

Latest News

Security video shows a man walk up to the Pizza Guys counter and help himself to cash right out...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals from pizza shop’s tip jar, tries to buy meal with it
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
US hits Putin press secretary, more oligarchs with sanctions
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals from pizza shop's tip jar, tries to buy meal with it
James Yoder.
Man takes victim’s prosthetic leg, ties her to tree in alleged rape, court docs say
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL suspends all COVID protocols, cites ‘encouraging trends’