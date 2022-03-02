Maine Veterans Homes’ announced Caribou Closure Faces Community and Legislative Backlash

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -Last week the Maine Veterans Homes announced they would be closing the Caribou and Machias veteran home locations. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has more on how the community is coming together to stop the closure.

Kelley Kash - CEO, MVH “We filed our plan on February 11th with the state, with a target date of closure of May 1st.”

On February 24th, the Maine Veterans Homes Board of Trustees announced in a press release that they would be closing the Caribou and Machias Maine Veterans Homes Location, they said they had been working on the plan for several years now, but the news came as a shock to Kris Doody, the CEO of Cary Medical Center, which shares it’s campus with the Maine Veterans Homes in Caribou.

Kris Doody - CEO, Cary “We’ve had a long long wonderful relationship with the veterans and the Maine Veterans Homes, it’s been a real syrnergystic relationship taking care of veterans here in our county, and it came as a huge huge surprise”

It also came as a suprise to the staff at the Maine Veterans Home, who only found out about the news on the same day as the press release.

Ashley Johnston - CNA, MVH “Our veterans have made the ultimate sacrifice and I know that a lot of the workers were told it wasn’t our fault, there wasn’t much we could have done to prevent this from happening. But I just wanted to say, we are standing here saying what can we do to help this”

according to Johnston, when the veterans were told about the decision, they felt hurt and betrayed.

Ashley " they’re obviously very upset, confused, not really sure what’s coming next, as we are all feeling, as a result of this decision.”

A petition was started by some of the staff at the veterans home bring attention to the issue, because as Nashali Parks says, we owe a debt to our veterans for fighting for our country, so she wants to fight for them.

Nashali Parks - CNA, MVH “These men and women fought so hard and they lost so much for us to be able to have those rights and I can never repay them for what they’ve done. but I can do everything in my power to make sure they live their last days in comfort and in a place that they recognize, a place that they call their home”

The announcement and petition caught the eye of Senate President Troy Jackson, who’s first concern was with their plan for the current residents.

Troy Jackson " They told me I wouldn’t have to worry that they 57 people in caribou could get placement down here in augusta. I said don’t try that *bleep* with me, I know what the drive is, that’s not acceptable that people would have to drive that far to see their loved ones.”

Veterans at the Maine Veterans Homes Recieve care and services at low or no cost when compared to other long term care facilities, If Maine Veterans Homes in caribou closes, most would be forced to either be transferred to another Maine Veterans Home such as Augusta, or go into a “for profit” long term care facility, which could cost more and put an added strain on an already strained system.

Lucas Cooper - CNA, MVH " I mean, not to mention how bad it would backup our hospitals and all of our other nursing homes”

That’s why Senate President jackson Sponsored LD 2001, which he is fast tracking in order to put a stop to them closing the facility

Troy” I just want to put this to bed, I want to make sure that the staff knows that they have a job, and the residents know, you know, to take away that anxiety”

The bill would provide the necessary funding required for the Maine Veterans Homes to stay open, as well as making it so that the Maine Legislature would have to vote on any decisions to close Maine Veterans Homes Locations. Johnston is very happy with Jacksons bill, as well as the attention this is getting from Maine’s Congressional delegation.

Ashley” I mostly just want to say thank you to all of the officials in government for taking notice of this issue, because we’re really just another nursing home in the state of maine, or so they could see it that way, and they’re actually taking notice of what’s happening and doing something about it”

Troy” Hopefully it will alleviate some concerns,I cant be more sincere, they’re not closing that place, I mean, they’re just not”

LD 2001 is having a committee hearing on Wednesday, March 2nd. Details for how to sign up to testify virtually at the hearing, as well as a link to Park’s Petition will be available on our website. Corey Bouchard, Newssource8

