Presque Isle Ukrainian-American Reacts to War in Ukraine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

As the conflict in Ukraine rages on, for one Presque Isle resident, the war is closer than she would care to imagine. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

“Every inch of my body is aching and so much pain. I still have my mother there who’s 76 years old, I have my brother and his two children and his wife, I have a lot of cousins. Every night after I get a phone call from my brother, I don’t sleep, I don’t think right, I worry and It’s not good knowing that you’re here and your family is there at the war.”

Natasha Brewer was born and raised in Kiev, Ukraine. She married an Aroostook County native and moved to Presque Isle in 1993 where they had two children. Brewer has many family members in Ukraine and checks in with them every day. Receiving videos of the carnage and devastation from her brother who has taken up arms to defend his homeland, Some of the videos were taken only a mile or so from her childhood home.

“I check in with my brother every day, every minute some times. I’m afraid to look at my phone because I don’t want to have bad news. Listening to his voice, it makes me feel a little bit better, because I know he’s alive and he has 2 children who are working right now on making bombs. My older niece she’s going to be 18 in 2 days and my other niece she’s going to be 11 years old. Those 2 girls working to prepare to defend their own country, their supposed to be in school.”

Brewer said that she understands exactly why Russian President Vladimir Putin has invaded her home country, she’s seen it before”

“I grew up in Soviet Union, I know that tactic, it’s dictator tactic because it’s a dictatorship. Russia always wanted to have Ukraine because Ukraine is the breadbasket of Europe. Mr. Putin has issue knowing that Ukraine is not his, and he’s angry because Ukraine has been independent since 1991 and it’s unfortunate that it’s not really the Russians who are fighting, it’s Putin”

When asked if she thought the world needed to be doing more to stop the Russian invasion, Brewer had this to say:

“We have to act now, we have to bring military, that’s the only thing that Ukrainian people are asking right now. We have to. Ukrainians will die for their country, but my question is do we have to have so many people die before the evil take over.”

Brewer said the community has been extremely supportive and comforting in her time of need.

“I want to say thank you to a lot of my friends, especially Aroostook county people. You know my pain for my people is their pain as well. Because I believe the people are so far away, but their not, their so close. Because we have that respect for humans, we have that respect for each other. We feel their pain and they feel my pain.”

Brewer went on to explain the rich history that Ukraine and Russia share, and wants to ensure that Americans don’t blame the Russian people as a whole.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.