PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The snow showers that we were expecting for this morning have actually setup further to our south. This is why we’re waking up with a mixture of clear skies and clouds this morning. We’re not out of the woods yet as we still have another chance for some isolated snow showers throughout the day today. The best chance appears during the afternoon and evening hours, before skies begin to clear during the overnight hours.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

We’ll continue to see a risk for isolated snow showers during the mid morning hours. By the time we get into the afternoon, we’ll see a better chance of these snow showers, however they’ll still be few and far between. Once they clear the area during the evening hours skies will begin to clear, which will set us up for another cold night during the overnight hours. High temperatures today are expected to climb into the teens for most places during the day today. Southern areas have the best chance of climbing into the upper teens thanks to the cloud cover that we had during the morning hours.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow we’ll start of with the sunshine, but more clouds will filter in during the middle of the day. This won’t be enough to completely block the sun, so a mixture of sun and clouds is expected. Blowing snow will still be an issue during the day, as winds will still be gusty at times through the evening. High temperatures tomorrow will be a bit cooler than they are today. Most places will be in the lower to mid teens during the afternoon, with winds still helping to make it feel cooler outside than it actually is.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

We have another system approaching for the day on Sunday that looks to bring snow changing over to rain during the day. For more details on that make sure to check out my Weather on the Web Video forecast for more information. Have a great Thursday!

